Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF (NYSEARCA:GBLD) Shares Down 0.7%

Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF (NYSEARCA:GBLD) shares fell 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.20 and last traded at $23.22. 3,215 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 3,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.37.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,409,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $502,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $293,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000.

