Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $195.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AXON. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axon Enterprise from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Craig Hallum upgraded Axon Enterprise from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $232.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $206.75.

NASDAQ:AXON opened at $145.73 on Tuesday. Axon Enterprise has a one year low of $115.57 and a one year high of $212.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.58. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -364.32 and a beta of 0.39.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.91. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $231.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Axon Enterprise will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 329,952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.25, for a total value of $61,453,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 3,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $556,508.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 664,105 shares of company stock valued at $121,990,361 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXON. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,371,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,143,000. Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,192,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at $617,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. 75.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

