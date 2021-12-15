Berenberg Bank Raises Next Fifteen Communications Group (OTCMKTS:NXFNF) Price Target to 1,500.00

Next Fifteen Communications Group (OTCMKTS:NXFNF) had its price objective boosted by Berenberg Bank from 1,350.00 to 1,500.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt upgraded Next Fifteen Communications Group to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

NXFNF opened at $16.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.18. Next Fifteen Communications Group has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $16.75.

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relations services; and digital and technology products and services.

