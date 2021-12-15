Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Vera Bradley Designs, Inc. is a designer, producer, marketer and retailer of accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. It sells its products through two reportable segments Indirect and Direct. Its indirect business consists of sale of Vera Bradley products to independent retailers in the U.S. as well as select national retailers and third party e-commerce sites. Its direct business consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through its full-price stores, its outlet stores, verabradley.com, and its annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Vera Bradley Designs, Inc. is headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana. "

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on VRA. TheStreet raised Vera Bradley from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Vera Bradley from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.25.

VRA stock opened at $8.55 on Tuesday. Vera Bradley has a 1-year low of $7.35 and a 1-year high of $13.62. The company has a market cap of $288.39 million, a P/E ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.88.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $134.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.01 million. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vera Bradley will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vera Bradley during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,544,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 162,129 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 18,071 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 218.0% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 49,583 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 33,992 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 470.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,816 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 9,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com; the Vera Bradley online outlet site; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

