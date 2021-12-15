Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Research Coverage Started at Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC) in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $490.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

GNRC has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Generac from $520.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group cut Generac from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist assumed coverage on Generac in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a buy rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Argus boosted their price objective on Generac from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut Generac from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $475.62.

Generac stock opened at $341.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $431.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $418.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Generac has a 12-month low of $214.41 and a 12-month high of $524.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). Generac had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 37.32%. The business had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Generac will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.95, for a total value of $2,484,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total value of $4,426,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,038,100 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Generac by 2,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 84 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Generac by 462.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Generac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 88.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

