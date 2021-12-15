Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Price Target Raised to 3,350.00

Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) had its target price increased by Barclays from 2,400.00 to 3,350.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

FQVTF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC downgraded Fevertree Drinks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Fevertree Drinks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt assumed coverage on Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a hold rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fevertree Drinks currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3,350.00.

Shares of FQVTF stock opened at $34.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.88. Fevertree Drinks has a 12 month low of $29.50 and a 12 month high of $38.63.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

