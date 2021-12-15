Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Now Covered by Analysts at TD Securities

TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.88.

Get Converge Technology Solutions alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CTSDF opened at $8.83 on Tuesday. Converge Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $2.79 and a 12 month high of $10.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.59.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. engages in combining accelerators and foundational infrastructure solutions to deliver best-of-breed solutions and services to customers. The company was founded on November 29, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.