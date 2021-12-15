Enel (BIT:ENEL) PT Set at €9.25 by Royal Bank of Canada

Enel (BIT:ENEL) has been assigned a €9.25 ($10.39) target price by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €7.70 ($8.65) target price on Enel in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays set a €9.70 ($10.90) target price on Enel in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.20 ($10.34) price target on Enel in a report on Monday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($9.55) price target on Enel in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.50 ($11.80) price target on Enel in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €9.17 ($10.31).

Enel has a 12-month low of €4.16 ($4.67) and a 12-month high of €5.59 ($6.28).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.

