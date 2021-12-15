Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Given a GBX 2,500 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) has been given a GBX 2,500 ($33.04) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 54.38% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 2,038 ($26.93) target price on Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,150 ($28.41) to GBX 2,100 ($27.75) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,500 ($33.04) target price on Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,125 ($28.08) price target on Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,200 ($29.07) price target on Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Dutch Shell has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,219.73 ($29.33).

Shares of LON RDSB opened at GBX 1,619.40 ($21.40) on Wednesday. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1-year low of GBX 1,227 ($16.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,813.40 ($23.96). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,685.21 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,515.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of £124.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

