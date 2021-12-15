Short Interest in BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF) Increases By 56,100.0%

BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 56,200 shares, a growth of 56,100.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 252,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS BETRF opened at $0.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. BetterLife Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $1.77.

BetterLife Pharma (OTCMKTS:BETRF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.

BetterLife Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of psychedelic products for the treatment of mental disorders in Canada, the United States, Australia, and European Union. It is involved in refining and developing drug candidates from a set of complementary interferon-based technologies that have the potential to engage the immune system to fight virus infections, such as coronavirus disease and human papillomavirus.

