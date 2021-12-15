Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $856.25 Million

Analysts expect Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) to post sales of $856.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Nasdaq’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $852.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $863.00 million. Nasdaq reported sales of $788.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Nasdaq will report full-year sales of $3.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.38 billion to $3.39 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nasdaq.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.05 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 18.83%. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NDAQ shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Nasdaq from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.45.

In related news, EVP Ann M. Dennison sold 1,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.76, for a total transaction of $351,129.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.68, for a total value of $170,993.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,344 shares of company stock worth $1,087,150. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Delta Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $199.73 on Wednesday. Nasdaq has a 12-month low of $124.28 and a 12-month high of $214.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $204.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.07. The firm has a market cap of $33.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 31.49%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

