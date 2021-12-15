Short Interest in Blue Sphere Co. (OTCMKTS:BLSP) Grows By 13,500.0%

Blue Sphere Co. (OTCMKTS:BLSP) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, an increase of 13,500.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,695,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:BLSP opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. Blue Sphere has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.09.

About Blue Sphere

Blue Sphere Corp. transforms millions of tons of agricultural, municipal and industrial waste into clean energy and other by-products. The company was founded on July 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

