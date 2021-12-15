FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) Price Target Cut to $37.00

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) had its price objective trimmed by Macquarie from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of FOX from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of FOX from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.75.

FOX stock opened at $33.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.60. FOX has a 52 week low of $26.89 and a 52 week high of $42.14.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. FOX had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOX. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,158,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,167,000 after buying an additional 1,778,285 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of FOX by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,686,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,807,000 after buying an additional 223,111 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of FOX by 5.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,812,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,769,000 after buying an additional 318,481 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FOX by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,658,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,446,000 after purchasing an additional 32,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of FOX by 5.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,310,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,326,000 after purchasing an additional 125,487 shares during the last quarter. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FOX

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

