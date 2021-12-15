Ft Cboe Vst Us Eq Enh Mod (NYSEARCA:XJUN) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Ft Cboe Vst Us Eq Enh Mod (NYSEARCA:XJUN)’s stock price fell 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $30.32 and last traded at $30.32. 1 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 7,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.39.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.24.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ft Cboe Vst Us Eq Enh Mod stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ft Cboe Vst Us Eq Enh Mod (NYSEARCA:XJUN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 5.82% of Ft Cboe Vst Us Eq Enh Mod at the end of the most recent reporting period.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Ft Cboe Vst Us Eq Enh Mod Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ft Cboe Vst Us Eq Enh Mod and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.