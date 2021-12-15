Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VCLN) Shares Down 3%

Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VCLN)’s stock price dropped 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.21 and last traded at $24.25. Approximately 919 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 2,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.42.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VCLN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 48,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 32.53% of Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

