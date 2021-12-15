Aena S.M.E. (OTC:ANYYY) Trading Up 2%

Aena S.M.E. S.A. (OTC:ANYYY) shares were up 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.61 and last traded at $14.52. Approximately 224,379 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 108% from the average daily volume of 107,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.23.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ANYYY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

