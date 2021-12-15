Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $2.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. is a premier esports entertainment company. Allied Esports Entertainment Inc., formerly known as Black Ridge Acquisition Corp., is based in CA, United States. “

Get Allied Esports Entertainment alerts:

AESE opened at $1.75 on Tuesday. Allied Esports Entertainment has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $4.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.01.

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Allied Esports Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 63.29% and a net margin of 1,245.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allied Esports Entertainment will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Knighted Pastures Llc bought 489,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.80 per share, for a total transaction of $881,906.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Adam J. Pliska sold 106,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.93, for a total transaction of $204,855.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 728,391 shares of company stock valued at $1,325,216. 41.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Allied Esports Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $268,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Allied Esports Entertainment by 22.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 30,022 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Allied Esports Entertainment by 10.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 571,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 54,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allied Esports Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $178,000. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Allied Esports Entertainment

Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc is an esports entertainment company, which engages in the creation of esports venues and live events for both video games and poker. It operates through the following segments: Poker, gaming & entertainment and E-sports. The Poker, gaming & entertainment segment provides televised gaming and entertainment, land-based poker tournaments, online and mobile poker applications through World Poker Tour (WPT).

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allied Esports Entertainment (AESE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Esports Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Esports Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.