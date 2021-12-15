Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) Given New 400.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 455.00 to 400.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BCKIF has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Babcock International Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Barclays cut shares of Babcock International Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $202.12.

BCKIF opened at $3.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.35. Babcock International Group has a twelve month low of $2.66 and a twelve month high of $5.24.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

