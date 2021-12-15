Truist Boosts Centene (NYSE:CNC) Price Target to $94.00

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its price objective increased by Truist from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.84% from the company’s current price.

CNC has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Centene from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Centene from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Centene from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Centene from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.25.

NYSE:CNC opened at $81.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Centene has a fifty-two week low of $57.16 and a fifty-two week high of $82.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.29. The stock has a market cap of $47.76 billion, a PE ratio of 66.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.51.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $32.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.63 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Centene will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $211,629.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.71, for a total value of $3,985,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,326 shares of company stock worth $8,791,067. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Centene by 166.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Centene by 90.2% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management grew its position in Centene by 100.0% in the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Centene by 50.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Centene in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

