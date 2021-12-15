Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $183.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Entegris from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Entegris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Entegris from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Entegris from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Entegris from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $158.45.

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $143.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Entegris has a 1-year low of $92.68 and a 1-year high of $158.00. The company has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.89 and a beta of 1.14.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. Entegris had a return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $579.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Entegris will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.59%.

In other Entegris news, SVP Corey Rucci sold 8,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.89, for a total value of $1,331,906.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.27, for a total value of $193,905.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,019 shares of company stock valued at $9,659,402. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,345,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 4,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 510,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 35,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 9,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

