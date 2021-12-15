GlaxoSmithKline’s (GSK) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 1,700 ($22.47) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 1,500 ($19.82) price target on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,565 ($20.68) to GBX 1,555 ($20.55) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.82) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,400 ($18.50) to GBX 1,600 ($21.14) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,925 ($25.44) price target on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GlaxoSmithKline has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,583.13 ($20.92).

Shares of LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,598 ($21.12) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £80.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.74. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52 week low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.74) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,618.80 ($21.39). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,508.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,452.81.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.94%.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider Hal Barron purchased 2,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,065 ($27.29) per share, for a total transaction of £50,014.30 ($66,095.28).

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

