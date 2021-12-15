Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) Cut to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $100.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 30th. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $93.79.

ARNA opened at $92.00 on Tuesday. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $45.50 and a 1 year high of $94.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.47. The company has a current ratio of 14.82, a quick ratio of 14.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 0.37.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.53) by ($0.68). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.69) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARNA. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 155.4% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 631.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 530.1% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

