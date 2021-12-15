Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Now Covered by Loop Capital

Investment analysts at Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 42.34% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Braze in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Braze in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Braze in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Braze in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Braze in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.82.

Get Braze alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BRZE opened at $63.23 on Monday. Braze has a one year low of $55.73 and a one year high of $98.78.

Braze Inc provide comprehensive customer engagement platform which powers interactions between consumers and brands. The company can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.