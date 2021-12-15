National Bank of Canada Initiates Coverage on Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI)

National Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. National Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CIGI opened at $143.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.53. Colliers International Group has a 52-week low of $84.02 and a 52-week high of $150.64.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.00 million. Colliers International Group had a negative net margin of 10.94% and a negative return on equity of 71.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Colliers International Group will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. raised its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 257,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,810,000 after buying an additional 4,136 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Colliers International Group during the second quarter worth approximately $513,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Colliers International Group by 236.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,546,000 after buying an additional 22,245 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 28.3% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 22,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,921 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 888.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,277,000 after purchasing an additional 121,477 shares during the period. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

