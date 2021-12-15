Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Anterix Inc. operates as a wireless communications company. It focuses on enabling private broadband connectivity for critical infrastructure and enterprise businesses. The company operates primarily in the United States, Hawaii, Alaska and Puerto Rico. Anterix Inc., formerly known as pdvWireless Inc., is based in Woodland Park, New Jersey. “

Shares of NASDAQ:ATEX opened at $56.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.45 and a beta of 0.46. Anterix has a 1-year low of $28.66 and a 1-year high of $66.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.02.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.18 million. Anterix had a negative net margin of 6,017.29% and a negative return on equity of 22.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.94) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Anterix will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert Harris Schwartz sold 22,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total value of $1,297,155.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hamid Akhavan bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.04 per share, with a total value of $152,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,431 shares of company stock valued at $2,006,825 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Anterix by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Anterix by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Anterix by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Anterix by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anterix by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

About Anterix

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

