Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces and markets innovative products, systems and services for advanced communications solutions. The Company sells products to a diverse customer base in the global commercial and government communications markets. The Company believes many of its solutions play a vital role in providing or enhancing communication capabilities when terrestrial communications infrastructure is unavailable, inefficient or too expensive. The Company conducts business through three complementary segments: telecommunications transmission, RF microwave amplifiers and mobile data communications. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on CMTL. Noble Financial lowered shares of Comtech Telecommunications from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.60.

Shares of CMTL opened at $23.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Comtech Telecommunications has a one year low of $17.30 and a one year high of $30.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.21 million, a PE ratio of 470.89 and a beta of 1.61.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. Comtech Telecommunications had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $116.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Comtech Telecommunications’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 800.16%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMTL. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 383.3% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 105,257.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,375 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,368 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications in the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 13.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers.

