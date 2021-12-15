Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Landsea Homes Corporation is a homebuilding company. It designs and builds homes and sustainable master-planned communities. The company developed homes and communities principally in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles and Orange County. Landsea Homes Corporation, formerly known as LF Capital Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Landsea Homes from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of Landsea Homes stock opened at $7.35 on Wednesday. Landsea Homes has a 1-year low of $7.23 and a 1-year high of $10.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.58.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.17). Landsea Homes had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 10.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Landsea Homes will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elias Farhat acquired 5,000 shares of Landsea Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.27 per share, for a total transaction of $41,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 6,250 shares of company stock valued at $51,968. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LSEA. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Landsea Homes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Landsea Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Landsea Homes by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Landsea Homes by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Landsea Homes by 159.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.22% of the company’s stock.

About Landsea Homes

Landsea Homes Corp. provides building construction services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

