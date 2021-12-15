Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $8.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.24% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Landsea Homes Corporation is a homebuilding company. It designs and builds homes and sustainable master-planned communities. The company developed homes and communities principally in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles and Orange County. Landsea Homes Corporation, formerly known as LF Capital Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, B. Riley cut their target price on Landsea Homes from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

LSEA stock opened at $7.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.58. Landsea Homes has a 1-year low of $7.23 and a 1-year high of $10.81.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.17). Landsea Homes had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 10.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Landsea Homes will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Elias Farhat purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.27 per share, with a total value of $41,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 6,250 shares of company stock worth $51,968 in the last ninety days. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Landsea Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Landsea Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Landsea Homes by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Landsea Homes by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Landsea Homes by 159.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,411 shares during the period. 16.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landsea Homes Company Profile

Landsea Homes Corp. provides building construction services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

