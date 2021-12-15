Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Patria Investments Limited is a private markets investment firms principally in Latin America. It offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds and real estate and credit funds. Patria Investments Limited is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands. “

NYSE:PAX opened at $16.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $852.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.37. Patria Investments has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $23.28.

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Patria Investments had a net margin of 56.78% and a return on equity of 42.85%. On average, analysts expect that Patria Investments will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Patria Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.22%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patria Investments in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Patria Investments in the second quarter worth about $204,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Patria Investments by 3,284.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 11,363 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Patria Investments by 4,260.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 21,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Patria Investments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $372,000.

