Putnam Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PFUT) Trading Down 2.5%

Putnam Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PFUT) fell 2.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.69 and last traded at $24.69. 8,107 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 350% from the average session volume of 1,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.33.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.17.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Putnam Sustainable Future ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PFUT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 4.62% of Putnam Sustainable Future ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

