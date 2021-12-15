Glencore (LON:GLEN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Glencore (LON:GLEN) in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 425 ($5.62) price target on the natural resources company’s stock.

GLEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 440 ($5.81) price target on shares of Glencore in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.95) target price on shares of Glencore in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.68) target price on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.55) target price on shares of Glencore in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.62) target price on shares of Glencore in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Glencore has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 432.50 ($5.72).

Get Glencore alerts:

Shares of LON GLEN opened at GBX 367 ($4.85) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £48.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.60, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 365.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 559.62. Glencore has a 1 year low of GBX 229 ($3.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 420.03 ($5.55).

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

Read More: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.