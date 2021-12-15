Liberum Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Anglo American (LON:AAL)

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Anglo American (LON:AAL) in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 3,210 ($42.42) price target on the mining company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AAL. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 4,100 ($54.18) to GBX 3,700 ($48.90) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,600 ($47.57) to GBX 3,400 ($44.93) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($35.68) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,800 ($37.00) to GBX 2,600 ($34.36) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,010 ($39.78) to GBX 2,960 ($39.12) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,252.22 ($42.98).

Shares of Anglo American stock opened at GBX 2,898 ($38.30) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.75, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of £39.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,768.82 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 5,122.46. Anglo American has a 1 year low of GBX 2,321 ($30.67) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,509 ($46.37).

In related news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi acquired 235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,615 ($34.56) per share, with a total value of £6,145.25 ($8,121.12).

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

