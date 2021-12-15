Zacks Investment Research Lowers Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. is a corporation that intends to qualify as a REIT for U.S. federal incoming tax purposes and that expects to invest in, acquire, own, lease, reposition and manage a diverse portfolio of necessity-based retail properties. This includes primarily, well located community and neighborhood shopping centers, anchored by national or regional supermarkets and drugstores. The company may also acquire other retail properties, including power centers, regional malls lifestyle centers and single-tenant retail locations that are leased to national, regional and local tenants. In addition, the Company may supplement its direct purchases of retail properties with first mortgages or second mortgages, mezzanine loans, bridge or other loans or debt investments related to retail properties, in each case provided that the underlying real estate meets the Company’s criteria for direct investment. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Retail Opportunity Investments from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.75.

ROIC opened at $18.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.29, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.46. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 1 year low of $12.79 and a 1 year high of $18.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.93.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $71.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.14 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 18.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.78%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the second quarter worth about $28,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 306.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

