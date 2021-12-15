Truist Raises Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Price Target to $186.00

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Truist from $162.00 to $186.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ferguson from 12,250.00 to 15,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Societe Generale raised their price objective on Ferguson from 14,500.00 to 19,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8,717.25.

FERG opened at $164.41 on Monday. Ferguson has a 52 week low of $116.70 and a 52 week high of $166.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FERG. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Ferguson by 11.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,866,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,674,000 after buying an additional 832,112 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 32.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,301,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,573,000 after purchasing an additional 806,161 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 15.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,876,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,013,000 after purchasing an additional 775,917 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,346,000. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,983,500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.54% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

