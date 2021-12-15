Short Interest in Zenvia Inc (NASDAQ:ZENV) Decreases By 88.4%

Zenvia Inc (NASDAQ:ZENV) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a decrease of 88.4% from the November 15th total of 126,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 138,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZENV. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier bought a new position in shares of Zenvia during the third quarter worth about $11,880,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zenvia during the third quarter worth about $1,162,000. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zenvia during the third quarter worth about $2,700,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zenvia during the third quarter worth about $3,781,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Zenvia during the third quarter worth about $2,063,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.83% of the company’s stock.

ZENV stock opened at $8.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Zenvia has a 1-year low of $7.64 and a 1-year high of $20.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.18.

Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.33 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Zenvia will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZENV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Zenvia in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.80 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zenvia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Zenvia from $35.00 to $30.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

Zenvia Inc provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc is based in S?O PAULO.

