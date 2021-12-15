VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) Short Interest Down 62.3% in November

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, a decrease of 62.3% from the November 15th total of 96,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 174,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

VVPR stock opened at $3.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. VivoPower International has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $19.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.94.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of VivoPower International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VivoPower International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of VivoPower International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $544,000. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VivoPower International Plc operates as a sustainable energy solutions company, which provides customers with turnkey decarbonization solutions that enable them to achieve net zero carbon status. The firm operates through the following segments: Critical Power Services, Electric Vehicles, Sustainable Energy Solutions, Solar Development, and Corporate Office.

