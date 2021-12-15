Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLON) Short Interest Up 496.7% in November

Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLON) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 727,400 shares, a growth of 496.7% from the November 15th total of 121,900 shares. Approximately 22.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 626,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Vallon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

VLON opened at $6.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.81. Vallon Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.61 and a twelve month high of $10.36.

Vallon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VLON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Vallon Pharmaceuticals will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VLON. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vallon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vallon Pharmaceuticals by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 5,737 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vallon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new stake in Vallon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,060,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vallon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $163,000. 8.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vallon Pharmaceuticals

Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prescription drugs for central nervous system disorders. The company develops abuse-deterrent amphetamine immediate-release, an abuse-deterrent oral formulation of immediate-release dextroamphetamine for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder and narcolepsy.

