FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Issued By DA Davidson

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) – Analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research report issued on Friday, December 10th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the company will earn $2.91 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.82.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CADE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist began coverage on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Bancorporation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.13.

NYSE:CADE opened at $29.37 on Monday. Cadence Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $28.61 and a 1 year high of $32.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.55 and a 200-day moving average of $23.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.12.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.17. Cadence Bancorporation had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $182.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Cadence Bancorporation’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Cadence Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 28.99%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,337,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,684,000 after purchasing an additional 153,346 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,407,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,957,000 after acquiring an additional 186,931 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,703,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,158,000 after purchasing an additional 131,997 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 3.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,130,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,781,000 after acquiring an additional 75,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 0.3% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,036,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,517,000 after buying an additional 5,907 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

