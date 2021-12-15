Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFF) Given New €36.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFF) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €33.00 ($37.08) to €36.00 ($40.45) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Raiffeisen Bank International stock opened at $24.32 on Tuesday. Raiffeisen Bank International has a fifty-two week low of $23.96 and a fifty-two week high of $25.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.13.

Raiffeisen Bank International AG engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. The firm offers a range of products including financing, leasing, hedging, trade and export finance, cash management, payment and fund, as well as securities and cards services. It operates through the following segments: Central Europe, Southeastern Europe, Eastern Europe, Group Corporates & Markets, and Corporate Center.

