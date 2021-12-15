JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKYVY) Price Target to 6.00

Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKYVY) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 5.60 to 6.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Shares of TKYVY opened at $3.80 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.93. Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $6.62.

Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi Company Profile

Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi TAO engages in the provision of banking products and services. The firm operates through the following business lines: retail banking, corporate banking, investment banking and other. Its products include time and demand deposit, accumulating account, debtors current loans, spot loans, foreign currency indexed loans, consumer loans, automobile and housing loans, working capital loans, discounted bills, overdraft facilities, insurance, forward, futures, salary payments, investment account, cheques, safety boxes, bill payments, tax collections and payment orders.

