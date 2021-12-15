JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKYVY) Price Target to 6.00

Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKYVY) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 5.60 to 6.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Shares of TKYVY opened at $3.80 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.93. Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $6.62.
Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi Company Profile
