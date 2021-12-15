Investec Initiates Coverage on South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY)

Investec initiated coverage on shares of South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

SOUHY has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of South32 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating on shares of South32 in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of South32 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of South32 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South32 from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.00.

Get South32 alerts:

SOUHY stock opened at $13.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.07. South32 has a 52 week low of $9.23 and a 52 week high of $14.77.

South32 Ltd. operates as a metal and mining company. It operates through the following segments: Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, South Africa Energy Coal, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, and Hermosa.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for South32 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South32 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.