Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Price Target Cut to C$4.75 by Analysts at CIBC

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining to C$5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$4.94.

Get Copper Mountain Mining alerts:

CMMC opened at C$3.10 on Tuesday. Copper Mountain Mining has a twelve month low of C$1.48 and a twelve month high of C$5.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.52 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.52. The company has a market cap of C$651.51 million and a PE ratio of 6.67.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Copper Mountain Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copper Mountain Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.