Critical Review: GeneLink (OTCMKTS:GNLKQ) and Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX)

GeneLink (OTCMKTS:GNLKQ) and Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Get GeneLink alerts:

GeneLink has a beta of -0.44, indicating that its share price is 144% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Renalytix AI has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares GeneLink and Renalytix AI’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GeneLink N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Renalytix AI $1.49 million 363.24 -$34.72 million ($0.46) -32.54

GeneLink has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Renalytix AI.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for GeneLink and Renalytix AI, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GeneLink 0 0 0 0 N/A Renalytix AI 0 0 3 0 3.00

Renalytix AI has a consensus price target of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 120.44%.

Profitability

This table compares GeneLink and Renalytix AI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GeneLink N/A N/A N/A Renalytix AI -1,717.89% -45.44% -42.08%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.8% of Renalytix AI shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.2% of GeneLink shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

GeneLink Company Profile

GeneLink, Inc. engages in the development of genetics-based assessment products for pharmaceutical applications and DNA storage purpose. It also offers genetically-based nutritional supplements. The company was founded by Robert P. Ricciardi on September 21, 1994 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Renalytix AI Company Profile

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score. Renalytix AI plc has a license agreement with Mount Sinai Health System to develop and commercialize licensed products in connection with the application of artificial intelligence for the diagnosis of kidney disease; Joslin Diabetes Center, Inc. for developing and commercializing products for diagnosing and predicting kidney disease using biomarkers; and Kantaro Biosciences LLC for developing and commercializing laboratory tests for the detection of antibodies against SARS-CoV-2. Its products are used in kidney disease diagnosis and prognosis, clinical care, patient stratification for drug clinical trials, and drug target discovery. The company has a partnership agreement with Atrium Health, Wake Forest Baptist Health, and Wake Forest School of Medicine to implement an advanced clinical care model designed to improve kidney health and reduce kidney disease progression and kidney failure in high-risk populations. Renalytix AI plc was founded in 2018 and is based in Cardiff, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for GeneLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeneLink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.