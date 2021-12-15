Analysts Expect Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $828.28 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) to report sales of $828.28 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Boyd Gaming’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $801.09 million to $851.01 million. Boyd Gaming reported sales of $635.87 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will report full year sales of $3.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.29 billion to $3.35 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Boyd Gaming.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 36.91%. The business had revenue of $843.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Boyd Gaming’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BYD. Raymond James raised shares of Boyd Gaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boyd Gaming currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.63.

Boyd Gaming stock opened at $60.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.29. Boyd Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $40.58 and a fifty-two week high of $71.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.05.

In other Boyd Gaming news, VP William R. Boyd sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $1,013,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BYD. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 4,648.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,209,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,370,000 after buying an additional 1,183,990 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,326,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 105,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,495,000 after purchasing an additional 13,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,665,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

