Analysts Expect Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $828.28 Million

Posted by on Dec 15th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) to report sales of $828.28 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Boyd Gaming’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $801.09 million to $851.01 million. Boyd Gaming reported sales of $635.87 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will report full year sales of $3.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.29 billion to $3.35 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Boyd Gaming.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 36.91%. The business had revenue of $843.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Boyd Gaming’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BYD. Raymond James raised shares of Boyd Gaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boyd Gaming currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.63.

Boyd Gaming stock opened at $60.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.29. Boyd Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $40.58 and a fifty-two week high of $71.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.05.

In other Boyd Gaming news, VP William R. Boyd sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $1,013,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BYD. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 4,648.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,209,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,370,000 after buying an additional 1,183,990 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,326,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 105,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,495,000 after purchasing an additional 13,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,665,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boyd Gaming (BYD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD)

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.