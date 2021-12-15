$779.33 Million in Sales Expected for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) will announce sales of $779.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for TransUnion’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $768.30 million and the highest is $825.07 million. TransUnion posted sales of $698.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransUnion will report full-year sales of $3.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.04 billion to $3.14 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TransUnion.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $791.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.74 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 15.66%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRU shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on TransUnion from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities raised TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on TransUnion from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on TransUnion from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.50.

NYSE TRU opened at $114.06 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.75 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $83.11 and a 1-year high of $125.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.57%.

In related news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.44, for a total value of $144,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in TransUnion in the second quarter worth $8,663,000. Global Endowment Management LP purchased a new stake in TransUnion in the second quarter valued at $11,120,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 119.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 237,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,065,000 after purchasing an additional 129,612 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 0.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 311,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 4.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,503,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,076,000 after acquiring an additional 63,914 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

