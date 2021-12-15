Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Esports Entertainment Group Inc. is a licensed online gambling company. It focuses on esports wagering and 18 gaming. Esports Entertainment Group Inc. is based in BIRKIRKARA, Malta. “

Get Esports Entertainment Group alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Esports Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Esports Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Noble Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.67.

Shares of GMBL opened at $4.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $96.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.91. Esports Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $4.02 and a 12-month high of $24.48.

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.80 million during the quarter. Esports Entertainment Group had a negative return on equity of 47.00% and a negative net margin of 76.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Esports Entertainment Group will post -1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Esports Entertainment Group by 7.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Esports Entertainment Group by 54.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Esports Entertainment Group by 45.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 21.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 7.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 54,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling platform. It offers bet exchange style wagering on esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform to the global esports audience. It operates through the following geographical segments: Antigua, Malta, Curacao and United States.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Esports Entertainment Group (GMBL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Esports Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esports Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.