National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Beverage Corp. is a holding company for various subsidiaries that develop, manufacture, market and distribute a complete portfolio of quality beverage products throughout the United States. Their brands emphasize distinctive flavor variety, including their flagship brands, Shasta(R) and Faygo(R), complete lines of multi-flavored and cola soft drinks. “

National Beverage stock opened at $45.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.49. National Beverage has a 52 week low of $38.73 and a 52 week high of $98.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.03.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.08). National Beverage had a return on equity of 46.93% and a net margin of 15.33%. Equities analysts expect that National Beverage will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This is a positive change from National Beverage’s previous dividend of $1.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 26.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

