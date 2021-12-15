Citigroup Boosts Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Price Target to $26.00

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.35% from the stock’s previous close.

IRT has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, November 15th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.06.

Shares of IRT opened at $24.22 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.88. Independence Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $12.88 and a twelve month high of $25.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 83.52, a P/E/G ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.94.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 4.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $37,527,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 8.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,366,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,804,000 after acquiring an additional 101,825 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 108.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 37,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.8% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 453,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 35.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 116,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 30,308 shares during the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

