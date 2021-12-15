Citigroup Boosts Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Price Target to $26.00

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.35% from the stock’s previous close.
IRT has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, November 15th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.06.
Shares of IRT opened at $24.22 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.88. Independence Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $12.88 and a twelve month high of $25.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 83.52, a P/E/G ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.94.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $37,527,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 8.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,366,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,804,000 after acquiring an additional 101,825 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 108.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 37,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.8% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 453,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 35.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 116,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 30,308 shares during the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Independence Realty Trust
Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.
