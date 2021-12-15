W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $539.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.15% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Grainger’s earnings estimates for the fourth-quarter 2021 have been stable of late. It expects earnings per share in 2021 between $19.00 and $20.50, indicating year-over-year growth of 17.5% and 26.5%. Total daily sales growth is expected between 11.5% and 12.5%. The projection is backed by the ongoing momentum in both the High Touch Solutions and the Endless Assortment segments. The company will continue to gain from its efforts to strengthen customer relationships in the United States. It is outpacing the U.S. maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) market aided by its growth initiatives. Grainger is witnessing strong growth in non-pandemic product volume. Additionally, rising freight costs, supply chain related challenges as well as higher input and SG&A costs due to incremental technology investments will hurt Grainger’s margins.”

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $378.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $479.42.

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $507.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $467.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $448.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. W.W. Grainger has a 1-year low of $356.23 and a 1-year high of $514.60.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 45.31%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger will post 19.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 565 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $254,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 15,741 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total transaction of $7,679,404.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,034 shares of company stock worth $12,765,357 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GWW. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 43,930.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 31,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

