KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $47.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “KBC Group NV is an integrated bank-insurance group, catering mainly for retail, private banking, SME and mid-cap clients. Its operating segment consists of Belgium Business, Czech Republic Business, International Markets Business and Group Centre. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities. The Group Centre segment includes the operating results of the group’s holding-company activities. The International Markets Business segment comprises the activities conducted by entities in the other Central and Eastern European core countries. KBC Group NV is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised KBC Group to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded KBC Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a €84.00 ($94.38) price objective (down previously from €85.00 ($95.51)) on shares of KBC Group in a research report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on KBC Group from €60.00 ($67.42) to €65.00 ($73.03) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on KBC Group from €81.00 ($91.01) to €85.00 ($95.51) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KBC Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.79.

OTCMKTS KBCSY opened at $42.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $35.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.40. KBC Group has a fifty-two week low of $33.89 and a fifty-two week high of $49.43.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $2.0145 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. KBC Group’s payout ratio is 61.98%.

About KBC Group

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of integrated bank-insurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.

